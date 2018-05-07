Arvind Swami wraps up his portions for Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

By Express News Service

Mani Ratnam is known to complete his projects swiftly and his upcoming multistarrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which went on the floors in mid-February was also planned to be shot in a single schedule.

But due to the TFPC strike which lasted nearly 50-day long, the film’s shooting was disrupted.

After resumption, the shooting has been going on at a brisk pace and actor Arvind Swami has now taken to Twitter to confirm that his portions for the film have been finished.

The tweet read, “Just finished my work in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

As always, it was a privilege to work with Mani Sir, Santosh Sivan, and the whole crew. CCV will be special, can feel it.”

The film marks the collaboration of Mani Ratnam and Arvind Swami after Thalapathi, Roja, Bombay, Alaipayuthey, and Kadal.

CVV, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Nawab, also stars Jyothika, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Thiagarajan.

Produced jointly by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film has Mani’s usual collaborators, AR Rahman, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and editor Sreekar Prasad.