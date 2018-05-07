Kasthuri Raja returns to direction

By Express News Service

Director Kasthuri Raja, the father of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush, is known for his rural and coming-of-age films such as En Rasavin Manasile, Nattupura Pattu and Ettupatti Rasa as well as Dhanush's debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai. The director, whose last film was the 2006 Idhu Kadhal Varum Paruvam is all set to return to direction with Paandi Muni.

The film will star Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff who isn't new to Tamil cinema. The Rangeela actor has starred in Aaranya Kaandam, Maayavan and has voiced a character in Kochadaiyaan. A source states that apart from the veteran, the film will also be starring Nikesha Patel and Meghali. While Srikanth Deva will be composing the tunes, Madhu Ambat will handle the cinematography. An official confirmation on the film is expected this week.