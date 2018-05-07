Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja nearing completion

With Samantha’s portions already wrapped up, director Ponram will be completing the entire shoot by the end of this week.

By Express News Service

Sivakarthikeyan’s next, Seema Raja that also features Samantha, is currently in its final leg of shoot. With Samantha’s portions already wrapped up, director Ponram will be completing the entire shoot by the end of this week. The production house, 24 AM Studios, has confirmed that the team will begin dubbing from May 15.

The film, which boasts of an ensemble cast including Simran, Soori, and Napolean, is scheduled for release in September. Sivakarthikeyan, meanwhile, is expected to join the sets of director Rajesh’s film in June. The actor will also simultaneously start shooting for his sci-fi film with director Ravi Kumar. Gnanavel Raja will be producing Rajesh’s film under his Studio Green banner, while Ravi Kumar’s project will be bankrolled by 24 AM Studios.

