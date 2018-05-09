Hindu Munnani functionary's murder: NIA raids houses of five Muslim youths in Coimbatore

Prabhakar T By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team investigating the sensational murder case of Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar raided the houses of five Muslim youths in Coimbatore on the early hours of Wednesday.

Five NIA teams, each comprising 10 members started raiding the houses of five Muslim youths at 4.30am. According to sources privy to the investigation, NIA raided houses of Aneesh in Bilal estate, Hyder Ali in Sugunapuram and Febin Rahmanin Selvapuram in the city.

Similarly, houses of Saddam in Thudiyalur and one Mohammed Ali in Vellakinar on the city outskirts were also raided.

"The raid is believed to be in connection with the Sasikumar murder case. NIA's findings have revealed the role of a political outfits in connection with the murder. As these youths were believed to be in the network of the four accused arrested in this murder case, NIA has raided their houses to collect evidence for their involvement and connection with the political outfit," sources told Express.

In the raid that lasted till 9.30am, NIA have collected the mobile phones and laptops from these youths apart from few books. Apart from the houses, NIA also raided a workshop belonging to Aneesh.

It may be recalled that Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar was murdered by unknown persons on September 22, 2016. In this connection, CB-CID police had earlier arrested four persons, namely Saddam Hussain, Syed Abuthakir, Mubarak and Zubair in the city, of which Syed Abuthakir and Saddam is out on bail, while the other two are in Salem Central Prison. NIA took up the matter in last January and is probing into the matter.

While NIA's earlier petition seeking for their custody of Mubarak and Zubair was dismissed by the NIA special court in Ponnamalle special court in Chennai, NIA is likely to file another custody petition seeking custody of Mubarak in the coming days.