Home Entertainment Tamil

Hindu Munnani functionary's murder: NIA raids houses of five Muslim youths in Coimbatore

In the raid that lasted till 9.30am, NIA have collected the mobile phones and laptops from these youths apart from few books.

Published: 09th May 2018 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By Prabhakar T
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team investigating the sensational murder case of Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar raided the houses of five Muslim youths in Coimbatore on the early hours of Wednesday. 

Five NIA teams, each comprising 10 members started raiding the houses of five Muslim youths at 4.30am. According to sources privy to the investigation, NIA raided houses of Aneesh in Bilal estate, Hyder Ali in Sugunapuram and Febin Rahmanin Selvapuram in the city.

Similarly, houses of Saddam in Thudiyalur and one Mohammed Ali in Vellakinar on the city outskirts were also raided.

"The raid is believed to be in connection with the Sasikumar murder case. NIA's findings have revealed the role of a political outfits in connection with the murder. As these youths were believed to be in the network of the four accused arrested in this murder case, NIA has raided their houses to collect evidence for their involvement and connection with the political outfit," sources told Express.

In the raid that lasted till 9.30am, NIA have collected the mobile phones and laptops from these youths apart from few books. Apart from the houses, NIA also raided a workshop belonging to Aneesh. 

It may be recalled that Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar was murdered by unknown persons on September 22, 2016. In this connection, CB-CID police had earlier arrested four persons, namely Saddam Hussain, Syed Abuthakir, Mubarak and Zubair in the city, of which Syed Abuthakir and Saddam is out on bail, while the other two are in Salem Central Prison. NIA took up the matter in last January and is probing into the matter. 

While NIA's earlier petition seeking for their custody of Mubarak and Zubair was dismissed by the NIA special court in Ponnamalle special court in Chennai, NIA is likely to file another custody petition seeking custody of Mubarak in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Investigation Agency C Sasikumar Hindu Munnani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tales from 'Mr Chandramouli' sets: Last tango in Thailand

Vijay Sethupathi to collaborate once again with SP Jananathan

I could have easily made two films about Savitri: 'Mahanati' director Nag Ashwin

IPL2018
Videos
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)
Iran deal was 'recipe for disaster', says Israel PM Netanyahu
Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)
Mike Pompeo makes second quiet visit to North Korea
Gallery
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat