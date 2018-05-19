PS Mithran’s next with Karthi?

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Fresh from the success of Irumbu Thirai, social media went abuzz yesterday after online portals stated that director PS Mithran was collaborating with Karthi for his next. The reports also said the film would be bankrolled by Prince Pictures, which previously produced Singam 2. But the director took to Twitter and brushed off the news as rumour, saying, "I'm slowly coming to terms with Irumbu Thirai's response. It is too early to talk about my next film when I'm celebrating the support you have showered on us. Let me take the pleasure of officially breaking the news about my next film after I am done figuring out the script."

Talking to CE, Mithran says, "Karthi sir saw Irumbu Thirai and liked it so much that he even tweeted about it. He called me to his shooting spot to congratulate me on the film's success and we spoke for a while. Contrary to the reports, we didn't discuss any scripts because I don't have one in hand right now. It will take me a while to complete my next script. Currently, I'm bouncing off ideas with my team, and only when an idea excites me, will I start writing."

Meanwhile, Karthi, who is currently awaiting the release of Kadaikutty Singam, is busy shooting for debutant Rajat Ravi Shankars's untitled film alongside Rakul Preet Singh, with whom he collaborated on last year's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.