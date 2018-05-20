Home Entertainment Tamil

Kabir Lal turns director for the remake of Julia’s Eyes

Remember classics such as Taal, Pardes and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? The cinematographer of those films, Kabir Lal, is back in action and this time, he's donning the director's hat for the first time for th

Published: 20th May 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:52 AM

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Remember classics such as Taal, Pardes and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? The cinematographer of those films, Kabir Lal, is back in action and this time, he's donning the director's hat for the first time for the remake of the Spanish thriller Julia's Eyes.

Speaking to CE, Kabir says, "It's a thriller with a very good scope for the main lead, and as it's a female-oriented film, I'm approaching top actors right now." Speaking about the film, he says, "It's also an emotional drama about twin sisters, one of whom commits suicide after she goes blind, and the other, whose eyesight is also getting worse by the day, tries to figure out the reason for the suicide."

Kabir, who has more than 100 films to his credit as a cinematographer, has partnered with Hollywood director, Param Gill, to get the all-India rights for the film. He will also be producing the project. "For now, I'm planning to make it in Tamil and Telugu. Based on the actor we choose, we'll decide if it'll be a bilingual or shot separately as two films. Once the film is done in Tamil and Telugu, we'll look into making it in other languages as well," says Kabir who adds that the film will go on floors from July. More details on the cast and crew are expected soon.

