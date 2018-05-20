Home Entertainment Tamil

PG Muthiah to produce India’s first stereoscopic 3D horror film 'Lissa'

Cinematographer PG Muthiah of Poo and Settai fame turned producer with Raja Manthiri, Peechankai and Madura Veeran.

Published: 20th May 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:33 PM

The poster of 'Lissa'.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Cinematographer PG Muthiah of Poo and Settai fame turned producer with Raja Manthiri, Peechankai and Madura Veeran. The latter also marked his directorial debut. Muthiah is back as a producer for his banner PG Media Works' fourth production that is titled as Lissa.

Speaking about the film, Muthiah says, "Lissa will be the country's first ever stereoscopic 3D horror film shot in Helium 8K resolution. After My Dear Kuttichathan there weren't many films made in Tamil that employed the use of 3D technology. Even though there have been films such as Haunted in Bollywood, we're the first to use Helium cameras in a horror film. This is the same camera used for Rajinikanth's 2.0 as well."

Directed by Raju Viswanath, Lissa's heroine is expected to be announced today at 9 pm. A source close to the film's unit states that Anjali, who was seen in Friday's release Kaali, will play the titular role in the film.

While Santhosh Dhayanidhi has been roped in to handle the music, Gowtham is on board as the editor.

