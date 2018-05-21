A comeback after 17 years for director Ravi Abbulu

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Director Ravi Abbulu is best known for making his debut with the Vijay-starrer Shahjahan in 2001.

Though that film was a super hit, the filmmaker has had to wait 17 years for his sophomore effort to hit the screens.

“My big mistake was in waiting for another big project instead of cashing in on the stream of offers with second-string heroes. By the time I realised there was no point in being so choosy, the damage had been done,’’ he candidly admits.

His second film, Seyal, released last weekend to a decent opening. Ravi says the film is a reflection of the pain and sufferings he underwent during the time in-between.

“I decided that my film should make audiences laugh, and based on the feedback, I believe I have succeeded.”

What made Ravi choose the little-known Chamak Chandra to play the lead?

“I was confident of my script and wanted an innocent face that the audience could connect with.”

It is uncertain if Seyal will get a decent run given the number of films lined up for release in the coming weeks. Ravi is not really worried about that, however.

“That is how the industry works. I’m satisfied with the response. All the appreciation I’ve received from the audience and people in the industry has gone a long way towards lifting my sagging spirits.”

What’s next? Ravi says his next will be a crime thriller, and that he has roped in a big name for the project. “Valimai is the title,” shares Ravi, who’s on the lookout for a producer.