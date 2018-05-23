Home Entertainment Tamil

Chamak Chandra: Baby steps in Tamil cinema

Last week’s Seyal was a quiet release, with the lone benefactor of the film likely being K Chander, better known as Chamak Chandra to his legion of fans in Telugu.

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Seyal.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Last week’s Seyal was a quiet release, with the lone benefactor of the film likely being K Chander, better known as Chamak Chandra to his legion of fans in Telugu. The actor played the character of Dhandapani in the film.

The offer to star in the film came as a huge surprise for Chamak, who bears a striking resemblance to footballer-turned-actor IM Vijayan. He had his reservations over fitting in a Tamil film. “The team then helped me see that I could be really useful for the project, and made feel at home,” he says.Chamak says he simply followed the director’s instructions.

“Having a lot of new faces in the cast helped give the director a lot of freedom in sticking to his unconventional story,” he adds.

The actor rose to fame after being part of the comedy show Jabardast in a popular television channel. “Various social issues were addressed on the show, giving it an identity of its own. The popularity of the show helped me gain visibility. One thing led to another, and now, I am well-established in the Telugu industry.”

Though he’s done around 25 films in Telugu, Chamak feels he has only lately gained a strong foothold in the industry. He has had two Telugu releases in recent times with big names such as Trivikram and Venkatesh, and after his turn in Seyal, is looking at doing more films in Tamil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Seyal Chamak Chandra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold