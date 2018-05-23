Meet Shilpa Manjunath, the Arumbae girl

Rinku Gupta By

Express News Service

When Ms Karnataka 2013, Shilpa Manjunath, signed up for Vijay Antony’s Kaali, little did she imagine how life would change. The Bangalore girl marvels at the way director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi has transformed her into the innocent village belle Parvathi on screen.

“Ever since the Arumbae track was released online, people have been calling me the Arumbae girl! Strangers come up to me and tell me they are confused since I look familiar to them but they cant place where they’ve seen me. When I tell them I was in the Arumbae song, they don’t believe me since I look totally modern in real life,” laughs Shilpa.

Turning into Parvathi was a huge challenge for the actor. “I never wear bangles, pottu or even chudidars in real life. I’ve never even been to a village. So getting into the village character was completely new for me. But when we shot in Thalakona for my portions, I observed the local village women and picked up their body language. The way they nod, walk, talk and hold their pallu were the nuances I tried to recreate.”

So how was she chosen for the role? “It's an interesting story actually. Director Kiruthiga spoke to me on a video call first but found me too modern. But she called me for a look test to Chennai. Before the audition, she sent her assistants to dress me up fully as Parvathi and then I gave the screen test. Something must have clicked at that moment.”

Shilpa has acted in three Kannada films and one Malayalam film before Kaali came her way. “But Parvathi has been the toughest role for me. During one shot in the Arumbae song, Vijay Antony and I had to stand on a tree branch, which was 100 feet high in the air. I was tied to a rope for support. I had to walk, sing and romance all at the same time on that fragile branch. I was terrified and literally in tears. It was only at that moment that I realised I am afraid of heights! But Vijay was very encouraging and a solid support.”

She tells us about another tough scene from the last day of her shoot. “I knew the shot was a serious one, involving several actors. So I went into the mood of the character two days ahead of the shoot. Everyone, including my mom, thought something was wrong with me. I became very quiet and reserved. It was only after the shot that I became normal.”

She gives all credit for her performance to Kiruthiga. “She’s one of the best directors I have worked with. On sets she would clap and say superb after many a shot. Her open encouragement boosted my confidence and helped me give my best shot.”