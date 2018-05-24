Praveen KL replaces Prasanna as editor of Suriya starrer NGK

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

The shooting of the Suriya-starrer NGK is progressing swiftly in Pollachi. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Suriya with director Selvaraghavan, has had a change in its crew.

GK Prasanna, who was on board as the editor, has backed out of the project for unknown reasons, and he has been replaced by Praveen KL.

Confirming this, Praveen says, “Yes, the news is true. I’m yet to sign the agreement. We’re in talks and it’ll be finalised in the first week of June when I’m back in Chennai.”

The editor has various projects such as RK Nagar, Kuppathu Raja, Party and Sandakozhi 2 in various stages of production.

NGK is said to be a socio-political thriller and Suriya will be seen in a new getup in this film. SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures is bankrolling the film, which has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet playing the female leads.