Home Entertainment Tamil

Praveen KL replaces Prasanna as editor of Suriya starrer NGK

The shooting of the Suriya-starrer NGK is progressing swiftly in Pollachi. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Suriya with director Selvaraghavan, has had a change in its crew.

Published: 24th May 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

NGK Director Selvaraghavan and Suriya.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

The shooting of the Suriya-starrer NGK is progressing swiftly in Pollachi. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Suriya with director Selvaraghavan, has had a change in its crew.

GK Prasanna, who was on board as the editor, has backed out of the project for unknown reasons, and he has been replaced by Praveen KL. 

Confirming this, Praveen says, “Yes, the news is true. I’m yet to sign the agreement. We’re in talks and it’ll be finalised in the first week of June when I’m back in Chennai.”

The editor has various projects such as RK Nagar, Kuppathu Raja, Party and Sandakozhi 2 in various stages of production.

NGK is said to be a socio-political thriller and Suriya will be seen in a new getup in this film. SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures is bankrolling the film, which has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet playing the female leads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selvaraghavan Suriya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day