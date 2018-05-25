Home Entertainment Tamil

Shilpa Manjunath on board for Harish Kalyan’s next

As we had previously reported, Bigg Boss Tamil Season one contestant and actor Harish Kalyan has signed a film with director Ranjit Jeyakodi, who helmed last year’s Puriyatha Puthir.

As we had previously reported, Bigg Boss Tamil Season one contestant and actor Harish Kalyan has signed a film with director Ranjit Jeyakodi, who helmed last year’s Puriyatha Puthir. It is now confirmed that Shilpa Manjunath, who debuted with the recent Vijay Antony-starrer Kaali, plays the female lead of this film. Speaking about the project, Harish says, “We started shooting for the film earlier this month, and my combination scenes with Shilpa are being shot now.

The first schedule will go on till the end of June. Most of the film will be shot in Chennai, while a small portion will be shot elsewhere.” Madhav Media, which bankrolled Zero, is producing this yet-to-be-titled venture. While Sam CS will be handling the music, Kavin has been roped in as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan is gearing up for the release of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which features him alongside Raiza Wilson.

