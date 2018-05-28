Did my own stunts for first look of 'Veeramadevi': Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone says that she did her own horse riding and other stunts for the first look shoot for her upcoming film "Veeramadevi".
Sunny on Monday shared a video of herself riding a horse. She captioned it: "Practice ride with this beautiful animal before shooting 'Veeramadevi' did my own riding and stunts for this first look shoot!"
"Veeramadevi", a period drama, will mark the debut of the Indo-Canadian actress in the Tamil film industry.
It is being produced by Ponse Stephen under the banner Steves Corner. "Veeramadevi" is helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan and stars Navdeep Pallapolu as the antagonist.
Amrish Ganesh of "Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva" has been roped in to handle the music department. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in four other languages -- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, was last seen on the big screen in 2017 in the film "Tera Intezaar" with Arbaaz Khan.
MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone says that she did her own horse riding and other stunts for the first look shoot for her upcoming film "Veeramadevi".
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Fire breaks out in Mumbai highrise; rescue operations underway
Egypt arrests prominent activist, latest in wider crackdown
Formula One: Redemption for Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo after win at Monaco Grand Prix
Venus Williams knocked out of French Open by China's Wang Qiang in first round
Kei Nishikori beats wildcard Maxime Janvier in French Open first round