Aruvi director’s next, a ‘mixed genre film’

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who made his debut with the acclaimed Aruvi, is teaming up with 24AM Studios for his next.
The filmmaker tells CE, "It will be a mixed genre film like Aruvi. I had the script ready even before we began shooting Aruvi. We've not finalised the other details of cast and crew, which will be officially announced in three weeks. All I can tell you is that, it's not a dual hero subject."
Arun adds, "RD Raja and I have been in talks for quite a few months. I am happy that finally things fell in place. Since it's a full moon day, we thought of announcing our collaboration today."
Will the upcoming film have a cast of newcomers like Aruvi? "What happened with Aruvi wasn't intentional. It's too early to talk about all this," he smiles.