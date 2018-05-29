Aruvi director’s next, a ‘mixed genre film’

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who made his debut with the acclaimed Aruvi, is teaming up with 24AM Studios for his next.

The filmmaker tells CE, "It will be a mixed genre film like Aruvi. I had the script ready even before we began shooting Aruvi. We've not finalised the other details of cast and crew, which will be officially announced in three weeks. All I can tell you is that, it's not a dual hero subject."

Arun adds, "RD Raja and I have been in talks for quite a few months. I am happy that finally things fell in place. Since it's a full moon day, we thought of announcing our collaboration today."

Will the upcoming film have a cast of newcomers like Aruvi? "What happened with Aruvi wasn't intentional. It's too early to talk about all this," he smiles.