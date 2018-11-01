Home Entertainment Tamil

After 'Sarkar', '96' director Prem Kumar faces plagiarism charges

On Sunday, Suresh, an assistant director of Bharathiraja, alleged that he wrote a script called '92' which was 90% same as the recent Vijay Sethupathi starrer '96'.

Published: 01st November 2018 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in '96'.

By Online Desk

On Sunday, Suresh, an assistant director of Bharathiraja, alleged that he wrote a script called '92' which had many similarities to the recent Vijay Sethupathi-starrer '96'.

Suresh accused Marudhupandian, a mutual friend of both Suresh and '96' director Prem Kumar, of narrating the story to the latter.

Suresh told Silverscreen.in that he was hoping to make the film with Bharathiraja as director and Ilaiyaraaja as the music director.

On Thursday, director Prem Kumar, accompanied by some other directors, hosted a press conference to address the allegations.

"The first accusation came right after the film was a hit. The second came right after the film's Telugu remake rights were acquired. But none of the ones who accused me have submitted their script as proof," said Prem Kumar.

Showing his registered script Prem Kumar said, "I'm now pushed to a position where now I have to prove that this my script. I registered this script in 2016 and I also have a novel written by me as a spin-off of what happens to Ram after he leaves Thanjavur."

Marudhupandian, who was accused of relaying the story to Prem Kumar said, "Suresh's story was based on his life, but by the time I met Prem Kumar for the story discussion, he had the bound script with him. Even after watching #96 movie, I felt both the scripts are entirely different."

Prem Kumar also revealed that director Cheran praised him for the movie, despite '96' being compared to the 2004 film 'Autograph'. 

He said, "In fact, I spoke to Nalan Kumarasamy recently, he said he had a similar story and but he congratulated me for the movie. I  also got to know Director Ram had a similar idea. This isn't a unique story. Several people have had similar experiences."

Directors Balaji Tharaneetharan and Thiyagarajan Kumararaja was also present at the press meet and showed their support to the '96' director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
96 Vijay Sethupathi Trisha Prem Kumar plagarism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp