After 'Sarkar', '96' director Prem Kumar faces plagiarism charges

On Sunday, Suresh, an assistant director of Bharathiraja, alleged that he wrote a script called '92' which had many similarities to the recent Vijay Sethupathi-starrer '96'.

Suresh accused Marudhupandian, a mutual friend of both Suresh and '96' director Prem Kumar, of narrating the story to the latter.

Suresh told Silverscreen.in that he was hoping to make the film with Bharathiraja as director and Ilaiyaraaja as the music director.

On Thursday, director Prem Kumar, accompanied by some other directors, hosted a press conference to address the allegations.

"The first accusation came right after the film was a hit. The second came right after the film's Telugu remake rights were acquired. But none of the ones who accused me have submitted their script as proof," said Prem Kumar.

Showing his registered script Prem Kumar said, "I'm now pushed to a position where now I have to prove that this my script. I registered this script in 2016 and I also have a novel written by me as a spin-off of what happens to Ram after he leaves Thanjavur."

Marudhupandian, who was accused of relaying the story to Prem Kumar said, "Suresh's story was based on his life, but by the time I met Prem Kumar for the story discussion, he had the bound script with him. Even after watching #96 movie, I felt both the scripts are entirely different."

Prem Kumar also revealed that director Cheran praised him for the movie, despite '96' being compared to the 2004 film 'Autograph'.

He said, "In fact, I spoke to Nalan Kumarasamy recently, he said he had a similar story and but he congratulated me for the movie. I also got to know Director Ram had a similar idea. This isn't a unique story. Several people have had similar experiences."

Directors Balaji Tharaneetharan and Thiyagarajan Kumararaja was also present at the press meet and showed their support to the '96' director.