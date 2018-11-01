'Hiphop Tamizha' Adhi’s next titled Natpe Thunai 

CE Features By

Express News Service

Following Meesaya Murukku, music director-turned-actor Hip Hop Aadhi is working on his second project as a hero. Sources suggest that the film has been titled Natpe Thunai and the first look of the same is expected soon. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The film is touted be a sports drama in which Aadhi will be seen as a hockey player. The project has been funded by Sundar C’s Avni productions, which is collaborating with Aadhi for the second time after Meesaya Murukku. The film also stars Pandiarajan and YouTube-fame Shah Ra.

As a music director, Aadhi has the Sivakarthikeyan-Rajesh project and the Tamil remake of Attarintiki Daredi, helmed by Sundar C and starring Simbu, Megha Akash, and Catherine Tresa, in the pipeline.