Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun Sarja to team up for the first time

Express News Service

It has been confirmed that the film will also star Arjun in an important role in the Irumbuthirai-fame PS Mithran project starring Sivakarthikeyan.

The yet-to-be-titled action thriller will have cinematography by George C Williams and Ruben will be taking care of the edits. It's notable that Arjun played took up the role of an antagonist for the first time in Irumbuthirai and the director, editor and cinematography trio worked together in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who previously collaborated with Sivakarthikeyan in Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, will once again compose music for this film.

The news was officially confirmed through the Twitter handle of the production company 24 AM Studios earlier today. The makers are yet to announce the female lead and rest of the cast of the film.

Meanwhile, Arjun has projects like Kolaikaran with Vijay Antony and Vikram Prabhu's Walter in his kitty