Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay's film with Moodar Koodam Naveen titled 'Agni Siragugal'

As we had previously reported, director Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame is doing a film starring Vijay Antony, Arun Vijay and Shalini Pandey. It's now known that the film is titled as Agni Siragugal. Kamal Haasan shared the first look of the film on Twitter.

Speaking about the film, Naveen says, "It's a stylish action thriller with a strong emotional connect. One half of the film will be shot in Kolkata and the rest of the film will be shot in picturesque locations of Europe. The film is currently in pre-production stage and I'm busy with the final touches of my other film Alaudhinin Arputha Camera. Agni Siragugal will go on floors from mid-December."

When asked about who would play the protagonist and antagonist, Naveen adds, "I never write black and white characters. I believe no one is 100 per cent good or bad, so all my characters will have grey shades. Based on the situation, who is good or bad will differ. Shalini too won't be a regular heroine and all three actors have an equal role."

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Nasser and Sendrayan. Produced by T Siva of Amma Creations, Natarajan Sankaran who composed music for Naveen's debut film Moodar Koodam has been roped in as the composer.