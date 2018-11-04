All you need to know about A.R. Rahman's 'Notes of a Dream'

Home Entertainment Tamil

Music maestro A.R. Rahman recently attended the launch of his biography titled 'Notes of a Dream: The Authorised Biography of AR Rahman' held in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Music maestro A.R. Rahman recently attended the launch of his biography titled 'Notes of a Dream: The Authorised Biography of AR Rahman' held in Mumbai.

The book has been written by author Krishna Trilok in association with Landmark and Penguin Random House.

At the launch event, the Oscar-winning musician reflected upon his journey and excerpts from his life that will be revealed through the book.

"Notes of a Dream has been a journey for me that took me to those corners of my life which have remained candid for a long time," he said.

Rahman also talked about the 23-year-old author of the book and said, "The insightful conversations with Krishna Trilok have unraveled parts of my creative and personal life which are not known to many."

Trilok brings out the candid side of Rahman's life which goes beyond the heights of stardom the artist has reached. The author has written about the man behind the music and the struggle of his life, experiences, and travels which made him the man he is today. He has beautifully penned the insightful interviews to his earlier projects and the ones in progress, his best work so far, his marriage, family, and his kids.

Rahman further said he was humbled by the amount of love and prayers showered on him and his work by people. "Nothing could be possible without their acceptance. Hope this book creates a sense of positivity, perseverance, and love among the readers. It is an uplifting and balancing act of words put together in soothing sentences by Trilok," he added.

Trilok, in turn, called it an inspirational and magical journey as an author to be able to tell the story of the musician.

"It was a truly magical journey as an author to be able to tell the story of Rahman. Hearing this legend talk about so many parts of his professional and personal life, his way of looking at the world and the universe, the future, was a song in itself. This journey of making it happen was nothing short of a dream," he said.

Trilok and Rahman then shared amazing experiences of coming up with the book and how India needed more writers who can pen down such inspirational journeys of artists.

The cover of 'Notes of a Dream' shows a picture of Rahman dressed in a black and white suit posing for the camera. It also contains pictures of his life through the years, including a picture of him with his wife, Saira Banu, candid pictures of him performing, and pictures from his school days.

At the event, Rahman also thanked author Nasreen Munni Kabir, who wrote a book titled, 'A.R. Rahman: The Spirit of Music' in 2011.

Before attending the book launch, Rahman was in Chennai for the trailer launch of '2.0', for which he has composed the music.

Rahman has earned various credits for his work, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and fifteen Filmfare Awards, among many other accolades. 

AR Rahman

