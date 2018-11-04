Home Entertainment Tamil

Trisha calls for a ban on TV premiere of 96 this Diwali

The Viay Sethupathi-Trisha-starrer is still running in theaters 

Published: 04th November 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Trisha in '96' (Photo | Instagram)

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Diwali is a big time for festive releases not just for the silver screen but also for TV as historically the best films of the year gone by get a small screen debut. It is in this vein that Sun TV, which has bagged the rights of 96, has announced that they will be premiering the film this Diwali. The film, which is in its 5th week, is still running in theaters and the channel has caught many by surprise with the decision.

Trisha, the film's leading lady, took to twitter to voice out her disappointment. She said, "Its our 5th week and we still have an 80% occupancy in all theatres.We as a team feel its unfair to be premiering 96 this early. Its our request to push it to a Pongal viewing please Sun TV. Will be grateful."

Commenting about this issue, the director of the film, Prem Kumar, says, "A good run for a film is beneficial to a lot of people in the industry in these times. So, considering that 96 is doing well in almost all centres with more than 75 percent occupancy, it's tough to understand why Sun TV would rush to premiere it on television. Even in the neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka, the film is continuing to do very good business. A TV premiere will hence be a blow not only to the film, but also to the whole industry in many ways. Though Sun TV reserves the Satellite rights for the film, and the decision to telecast it on TV rests with the organisition, we request them to postpone the premiere to the next festival session, probably for Pongal 2019, considering the above reasons. As a first time director who has fought his way to this success, I will be very grateful to them."

It remains to be seen if the decision stays or will it be overturned.

TAGS
96 Trisha Diwali Vijay Sethupathi

Comments(3)

  • Dr.T M Raghuram
    I too agree that it is too early to telecast this super hit movie on the TV . I think Sun TV is too greedy and does not respect the sentiments of the artistes or the audience.
    24 days ago reply

  • M.karunakar
    Sun TV are very powerful guys.they will go to any extent to achieve their ends.ask manomohan Singh about marans
    26 days ago reply

  • Rajasingam
    Happy deepavali ????
    26 days ago reply
