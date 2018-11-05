Home Entertainment Tamil

Billa Pandi: A film dedicated to Ajith fans

The protagonist of Billa Pandi is a hardcore Ajith fan and the film addresses various issues, including the caste conflict.

Published: 05th November 2018 05:44 AM

Billa_ Pandi

Billa Pandi movie

By K Sudha
Express News Service

The Sarkar effect means that one of the two other Deepavali releases, Billa Pandi, only gets a handful of theatres. Producer KC Prabath says the unit stuck to the schedule to get the film out on the big day. Producer-turned-actor RK Suresh plays the lead in the film, which is a true story fictionalised.

Prabath says, “Films about people of the Southern districts are usually filled with violence. But we wanted to do something different. The protagonist of Billa Pandi is a hardcore Ajith fan and the film addresses various issues, including the caste conflict. There are no scenes that require disclaimers about alcohol or tobacco.”

Among the other highlights, Prabath adds, are the catchy dialogues delivered by RK Suresh, who depicts the body language of Ajith. “This one is dedicated to the Thala fans, and we’ve also mentioned this in the title card,” the producer signs off.

Billa Pandi

