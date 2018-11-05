Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Raai Laxmi's Cinderella is out

The actor will reportedly be seen in three different avatars in this female-centric film

Published: 05th November 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

The first look poster of 'Cinderella' starring Raai Lakshmi

By CE Features
Express News Service

Raai Laxmi's look in her next film, Cinderella, has been released. In one of the posters, the actor, sporting a ghastly visage, is seen riding a Harley-Davidson bike, while the second poster showcases the good vs evil duality of Cinderella's character. The film is directed by debutant Vinod Venkatesh, a former assistant of SJ Suryah. 

Raai Laxmi will reportedly be seen in three different avatars in this female-centric film, including that of a rock-guitarist. Said to be a blend of fantasy, horror, and emotional drama, it is touted to be a subversion of the original fairy tale. 'What if the princess, instead of marrying the prince in the end, chooses to take revenge for a reason?' is apparently the film's one-line.

Cinderella is being produced by SS Productions, which previously produced Isai in 2015. The film is expected to get a release early next year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cinderella Raai Laxmi SJ Suryah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp