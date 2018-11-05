First look of Raai Laxmi's Cinderella is out

CE Features By

Express News Service

Raai Laxmi's look in her next film, Cinderella, has been released. In one of the posters, the actor, sporting a ghastly visage, is seen riding a Harley-Davidson bike, while the second poster showcases the good vs evil duality of Cinderella's character. The film is directed by debutant Vinod Venkatesh, a former assistant of SJ Suryah.

Raai Laxmi will reportedly be seen in three different avatars in this female-centric film, including that of a rock-guitarist. Said to be a blend of fantasy, horror, and emotional drama, it is touted to be a subversion of the original fairy tale. 'What if the princess, instead of marrying the prince in the end, chooses to take revenge for a reason?' is apparently the film's one-line.

Cinderella is being produced by SS Productions, which previously produced Isai in 2015. The film is expected to get a release early next year.