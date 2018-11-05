Home Entertainment Tamil

Vishal's next with Sundar C launched

This will be the third collaboration of Vishal and Sundar C, after Madha Gaja Raja and Aambala.

Published: 05th November 2018

Vishal Krishna and Sundar C

By CE Features
Express News Service

Popular production and distribution company, Trident Arts celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday amidst much fanfare. The banner's fourth production starring Vishal was launched at the event by directors Samuthirakani and Sasikumar. 

The action-entertainer, directed by Sundar C, will star Tamannaah as the female lead in her second outing with Vishal, after Kaththi Sandai. Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, known for her role in last year's Mayaanadhi, is also expected to play an important role in this untitled film, which incidentally will be the third collaboration of Vishal and Sundar C, after Madha Gaja Raja and Aambala.

A source close to the unit states that Harris Jayaraj will be composing the music for this film. Meanwhile, Sundar C is expected to wrap up the shoot of the Tamil remake of Attarintiki Daredi, starring Simbu, before commencing work on this film. 

TAGS
Vishal Samuthirakani Sundar C Tamannaah Aishwarya Lekshmi

