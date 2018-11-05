Home Entertainment Tamil

Watch Teaser | Karthi's 'Dev' breaks free from the norm

Directed by Rajath Rajendran and produced by Prince Pictures, Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh will act together again after Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. 

Published: 05th November 2018 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Karthi in and as 'Dev' (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

The makers of 'Dev', actor Karthi's upcoming film, released a teaser on Monday, introducing the confident and bike-loving Dev to the audience.

The teaser video shows two sides of Dev - one who complies with societal norms and has a regular job, and another who loves bikes, races, and adventure. The second version of Dev seems confident, just like he says he is before he takes down a bunch of hitmen.

The movie reminds us of other cinematic wildlings like Siddarth from '180' and Dulquer Salmaan from 'Bangalore Days.'  

Directed by Rajath Rajendran and produced by Prince Pictures, Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh will once again share the screen after 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru', which was directed by H Vinoth. 

The music will be composed by Harris Jayaraj, with one of the songs sung by SP Balasubramaniam.

It has been reported that Prakash Raj will play as Karthi's father, while Ramya Krishnan will play the role of Rakul's mother. Actor Karthik is said to make a cameo appearance in the film. 

Director Rajath revealed that title and the character's name was due to the fact that Kapil Dev was his favourite cricketer.

The 55 crore budgeted film was shot in various locations including Pune, Manali and around Mount Everest in Nepal. According to The News Minute's report, the crew got stuck in Manali due to floods and landslides.

This film, which will also be releasing in Telugu, will surely be an interesting one to watch, especially after 'Kadaikutti Singam', in which Karthi acts as a farmer.

