Ajith saddened by sudden demise of 'Viswasam' crew member

By Online Desk

Ajith upcoming flick 'Viswasam' is almost complete with an exception of a song sequence. With the shooting for the song going at full swing near Mumbai, a recent incident during the shooting of the song has saddened the entire team.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, during the filming of the dance sequence on Saturday, one of the back dancers complained of uneasiness and anxiety which resulted in him vomiting. The 42-year-old dancer, OM Saravanan was asked to take rest and the shooting was stalled. But the condition of Saravanan decorated, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, Saravanan passed away in the hospital.

The entire incident has saddened the 'Viswasam' unit including Ajith, who is said to have spent time with the film crew. The report had also claimed that Ajith had made arrangements for Saravanan's body to be flown down to Chennai from Mumbai.

'Viswasam' is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is also her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department.

Recently, 'Viswasam' producers released the second look of the film. The poster shows a jovial Ajith on a bike, with several followers celebrating behind him.

The film is slated to release during the Pongal holidays.