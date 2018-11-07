Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhanush-starrer Maari 2: In the new poster, Sai Pallavi will charm you as Araathu Aanandhi

The film, which is the actress' 2nd Tamil film, stars her as an auto-driver and is aiming for a December release.

Published: 07th November 2018 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Maari

The film wrapped shoot in August this year.

By Online Desk

The Maari 2 team had announced that they will be making a first look reveal about every character in the film starting from today.

With the first look of lead actor Dhanush, who plays the titular character, revealed last Friday, director Balaji Mohan revealed the first look of lead actress Sai Pallavi's character from the film - Araathu Aanandhi.

ALSO READ: 'Maari 2' first look: Dhanush has still got the style!

"A fun character that's also right at the heart of the story of #Maari2", said Balaji in a tweet which had a poster featuring the actress. 'Araathu' in Tamil means someone who's a bit of an "unruly" in behaviour.

The movie, which is the sequel of the 2015 hit film ‘Maari’ will be the second movie in Tamil for Pallavi following her debut in this year’s horror thriller 'Diya'. Despite the movie not performing well at as expected, she remained popular in Tamil Nadu due to her memorable role as 'Malar teacher' in the 2015 Malayalam super-hit 'Premam'.

The film which also stars Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who will be making his Tamil debut, as the lead antagonist. Actors Robo Shankar and Kalloori Vinoth have reprised their roles of Sanikilamai and Robert respectively from the prequel. The movie is produced by Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Studios, has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie is aiming for a release this December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanush maari 2 Sai Pallavi Balaji Mohan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp