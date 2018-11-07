Dhanush-starrer Maari 2: In the new poster, Sai Pallavi will charm you as Araathu Aanandhi

By Online Desk

The Maari 2 team had announced that they will be making a first look reveal about every character in the film starting from today.

With the first look of lead actor Dhanush, who plays the titular character, revealed last Friday, director Balaji Mohan revealed the first look of lead actress Sai Pallavi's character from the film - Araathu Aanandhi.

"A fun character that's also right at the heart of the story of #Maari2", said Balaji in a tweet which had a poster featuring the actress. 'Araathu' in Tamil means someone who's a bit of an "unruly" in behaviour.

The movie, which is the sequel of the 2015 hit film ‘Maari’ will be the second movie in Tamil for Pallavi following her debut in this year’s horror thriller 'Diya'. Despite the movie not performing well at as expected, she remained popular in Tamil Nadu due to her memorable role as 'Malar teacher' in the 2015 Malayalam super-hit 'Premam'.

The film which also stars Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who will be making his Tamil debut, as the lead antagonist. Actors Robo Shankar and Kalloori Vinoth have reprised their roles of Sanikilamai and Robert respectively from the prequel. The movie is produced by Dhanush’s production banner Wunderbar Studios, has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie is aiming for a release this December.