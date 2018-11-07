Mahesh Babu gives his verdict on Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar'

By Online Desk

After many hurdles, Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' released on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali. The film opened to packed houses across Tamil Nadu with the fans giving a thumbs up to the political flick.

Many actors from across the film industry have appreciated the film and now Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has some good word to say about the AR Murugadoss directorial venture. The Telegu superstar took to Twitter and stated that 'Sarkar' is an engaging political drama.

His tweet reads, "Sarkar is an engaging political drama!! Thoroughly enjoyed it... An AR Murugadoss trademark film. Congrats to the entire team."

It is well noted that two of the biggest blockbusters of Vijay (Ghilli and Pokkiri) were remakes of Mahesh Babu's 'Okkadu' and 'Pokiri'.

'Sarkar' had to face a lot of hurdles before its release and the controversies are yet to die down even after the release of the film. The film touched upon various issues persistent in the state. The film also took a sly dig of the political parties in Tamil Nadu without naming anyone. This has not gone down well with the ruling AIADMK as one of its ministers showed his displeasure today.

Tamil Nadu Minister Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has asked for the removal of certain scenes from 'Sarkar'.

He said, "The 'Sarkar' scenes showing people throwing the Tamil Nadu government free appliances into fire should be removed voluntarily from the movie. If not, the government will take necessary steps to remove it."

The minister also went on to add that certain scenes are politically motivated. It will be interesting to see how 'Sarkar' team will respond to minister Kadambur Raju.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others.