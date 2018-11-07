Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju wants controversial scenes removed from Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar'

By Online Desk

After many hurdles, Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar' released on Tuesday on the occasion of Diwali. The film opened to packed houses across Tamil Nadu with the fans giving a thumbs up to the political flick.

The film touched upon various issues persistent in the state. The film also took a sly dig of the political parties in Tamil Nadu without naming anyone. Now, Tamil Nadu Minister Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has asked for the removal of certain scenes from 'Sarkar'.

He said, "The 'Sarkar' scenes showing people throwing the Tamil Nadu government free appliances into fire should be removed voluntarily from the movie. If not, the government will take necessary steps to remove it."

The minister also went on to add that certain scenes are politically motivated. This is not the first time Vijay's movie is facing a political storm.

His previous film 'Mersal' also faced heat from the BJP for showing the party in bad light. Directed by Atlee, 'Mersal' was slammed by the Tamil Nadu section of the Bhartiya Janata Party over a few scenes in the movie which reportedly take a dig at demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax and the Digital India initiative. Despite political pressure, the film went on to become a blockbuster.

It will be interesting to see how 'Sarkar' team will respond to minister Kadambur Raju.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Sarkar' stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi amongst others.