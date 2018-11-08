Home Entertainment Tamil

Blue Whale: Actress Poorna turns ACP for social thriller

The film, which is currently in post-production, stars Kabish Khanna as the young boy, with Birla Bose and Divya playing his parents.

Published: 08th November 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Poorna in Blue Whale

Poorna in Blue Whale

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Last seen in Savarakathi, alongside director Ram and Mysskin, Poorna will next appear in the role of an Assistant Commissioner of Police in debutant director T Ranganathan’s social thriller, Blue Whale.

Talking about the film, the director says, “Blue Whale revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young boy after he starts playing a dangerous online game without the knowledge of his parents.”

Ranganathan apparently took inspiration from the online phenomenon of the same name, that first surfaced in early 2016, which consisted of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators over a 50-day period, initially innocuous before introducing elements of self-harm, with the final challenge requiring the player to commit suicide. “Though many suspicious deaths were reported during that period, the authorities were not successful in categorically linking many of the casualties with the game. I have attempted to incorporate these elements into my film,” he says.

Ranganathan also adds that Blue Whale will underline the irony behind the recent propensity of parents to get caught in a mechanical rat-race in a bid to secure their children’s futures, only to end up ignoring them. “When kids, who are overburdened by a demanding education system, return home to find that they have no one to share their worries with, they turn to such dangerous games on the internet for distraction,” he reasons.

The film, which is currently in post-production, stars Kabish Khanna as the young boy, with Birla Bose and Divya playing his parents. Poorna plays the ACP who investigates the trail of clues left behind by the boy. Ranganathan says that he zeroed in on Poorna after being impressed with her performance as a cop in Malayalam film, Oru Kuttanadhan Blog.

Poorna will be seen as a cop again in Vemel’s Ivanukku Engeyo Macham Irukku, and plays an extended cameo in the Jayam Ravi-starrer Adanga Maru. Blue Whale, produced by D Mathu, is expected to get a release early next year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blue Whale Poorna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp