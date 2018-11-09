AIADMK workers protest against 'Sarkar' outside theatres in Madurai, Chennai

By ANI

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers on Thursday vandalised posters of 'Sarkar' movie in Coimbatore. They alleged that certain scenes in the movie criticize the previous Tamil Nadu government led by the late J Jayalalithaa.

The vandalism by the AIADMK workers also took place in Puducherry on the same day.

The AIADMK party leaders and workers protested outside theatres in Madurai and Chennai against Tollywood actor Vijay's movie titled 'Sarkar' which has been running in the cinema halls since its release.

The protestors demanded the removal of certain scenes from the movie.

The party workers were seen protesting outside Priya Enterplex in Madurai against the film. AIADMK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) VV Rajan Chellappa told ANI, "We will continue to protest outside theatres till the controversial scenes and dialogues aren't removed. We appeal to exhibitors not to show it."

In Chennai, the agitators vandalised posters of the movie outside Kasi theatre. In the pictures, the party workers can be seen tearing up the movie posters outside Kasi theatre, Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Law minister C.V. Shanmugam condemned Vijay's recent release 'Sarkar' for allegedly attempting to instigate violence in society and also said that it is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence.

The movie, which has successfully minted Rs 100 crores within two days of its opening, is getting a mixed reaction from the public.

This is not the first time Vijay's film has attracted controversies and drama for its political content and views. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also raised objections to a section in his movie 'Mersal' for promoting 'misconceptions' about the central government schemes, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and Digital India campaign.