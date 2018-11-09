Home Entertainment Tamil

'Marina Puratchi' based on Jallikattu ban protests denied certification

Marina Puratchi, a film based on the protests against the ban on Jallikattu, has once again been denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Marina Puratchi, a film based on the protests against the ban on Jallikattu, has once again been denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film, which was earlier refused certification by the main board, had been asked to reappear before the first revision committee, headed by Gautami Tadimalla, which also denied it certification. Produced by Naatchiyaaal films, Marina Puratchi is directed by filmmaker Pandiraj’s former associate, MS Raj. 

The director said he was not informed about the exact reason for the board’s refusal to certify the film. “I’ve just tried to tell the world a few truths which were hidden from the people during the Jallikattu protest. There is absolutely nothing against the government or the religious sentiments of people,” he said. The director believes that an animal welfare outfit might be behind the delay in the certification. 

