Home Entertainment Tamil

After cuts in 'Sarkar', Vijay fans vandalise government freebies, post videos

Vijay fans, angered by the cuts made in 'Sarkar', have posted several videos where they are vandalising freebies that were given to them by the Tamil Nadu government.

Published: 10th November 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay

Vijay in 'Sarkar' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

After an increasing pressure from the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the makers of Vijay starrer 'Sarkar' had made four cuts to the Diwali blockbuster. This, in turn, has angered Vijay fans, who have now taken to vandalising government freebies in their houses and posting the act on social media.

The Central Board of Film Certification said excisions and modifications carried out in the originally certified movie were: (a) deletion of visuals of throwing a mixie and grinder into fire; (b) muting the name 'Komala' from the full name of the character 'Komalavalli' and removing the same from subtitles; and (c) muting the dialogue 'Podhuppaniththuraia' (PWD) and '56 Varusham' (56 years) and the removal of those words from subtitles.

READ | Faced with AIADMK threat, Sarkar undergoes voluntary cuts, muting of dialogue

Much like the visuals from the film, the fans reacted to the cuts by burning, breaking and throwing mixers, grinders, laptops and TVs that were freely provided to them over the years as part of government schemes. 

A Twitter user called Saiganesh has compiled a video showing these vandalisms. He wrote, " Funny to watch but very sad to see my state is filled with fools to be influenced by actors with vested interests."

Other fans have posted the deleted scene as a video, saying that even if the film doesn't have it, they would post it.

This is not the first time that Vijay fandom was taken to an extreme. In 2017, the Newsminute Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran was severely trolled by Vijay fans on Twitter for tweeting that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' was worse than the Vijay's 'Sura'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Sarkar Vijay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp