After cuts in 'Sarkar', Vijay fans vandalise government freebies, post videos

By Online Desk

After an increasing pressure from the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the makers of Vijay starrer 'Sarkar' had made four cuts to the Diwali blockbuster. This, in turn, has angered Vijay fans, who have now taken to vandalising government freebies in their houses and posting the act on social media.

The Central Board of Film Certification said excisions and modifications carried out in the originally certified movie were: (a) deletion of visuals of throwing a mixie and grinder into fire; (b) muting the name 'Komala' from the full name of the character 'Komalavalli' and removing the same from subtitles; and (c) muting the dialogue 'Podhuppaniththuraia' (PWD) and '56 Varusham' (56 years) and the removal of those words from subtitles.

Much like the visuals from the film, the fans reacted to the cuts by burning, breaking and throwing mixers, grinders, laptops and TVs that were freely provided to them over the years as part of government schemes.

A Twitter user called Saiganesh has compiled a video showing these vandalisms. He wrote, " Funny to watch but very sad to see my state is filled with fools to be influenced by actors with vested interests."

Compilation of many such videos of burning and breaking freebies of TN government by Vijay Fans. Don't miss any of these mischievous activities. Funny to watch but very sad to see my state is filled with fools to be influenced by actors with vested interests. #Sarkar pic.twitter.com/XROWKJWju4 — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) November 9, 2018

Other fans have posted the deleted scene as a video, saying that even if the film doesn't have it, they would post it.

This is not the first time that Vijay fandom was taken to an extreme. In 2017, the Newsminute Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran was severely trolled by Vijay fans on Twitter for tweeting that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' was worse than the Vijay's 'Sura'.