WATCH Kaatrin Mozhi Trailer | Jyothika adds her own charm to this 'Tumhari Sulu' remake

Jyothika, known for her onscreen chirpiness, is back with 'Kaatrin Mozhi' as a housewife turned radio jockey.

Published: 10th November 2018

Jyothika in Kaatrin Mozhi (Photo | Twitter)

In a recent interview with Galatta Tamil, Jyothika revealed that 'Kaatrin Mozhi' has been the most difficult film for her so far because she had a lot of dialogues. This is quite evident from the trailer of the upcoming film itself, which released on Thursday.

Even though the actor claims to have found this film difficult, she sure knows how to entice her audience with her charm and chirpiness that she has always had since the earlier days of her acting career.

In the same interview, Jyothika says that her first film with Radha Mohan, 'Mozhi', was the easiest for her as she didn't have any dialogues and she was not fluent with Tamil then. After Mozhi, this is the second Jyothika-Radha Mohan collaboration and is definitely the most sought after. 

What is notable is that Jyothika has been using her own voice for dubbing since the film 'Magalir Mattum' in 2017. It will surely be refreshing to hear the actor's voice in this film as well, where she plays a housewife-turned-radio jockey.

Jyothika will be paired with 'Myna' actor Vidharth. In a press meet last week, Jyothika said that earlier she used to be very comfortable acting with Ajith, Vijay and Suriya. She said that she felt the same comfort while acting with Vidharth.

Produced by her husband Suriya, AH Kaashif has composed the music for the film, with one of the songs sung by the sensational Sid Sriram.

Since her comeback film '36 Vayadhinile', Jyothika has been focussing on acting in female-centric films. She was also seen in the multi-starrer Mani Ratnam film 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam'.

