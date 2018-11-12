Bharath and Priya Bhavani Shankar in a Kavithalayaa web series

By Express News Service

Kavithalayaa Productions, known for making films like Netrikkan, Punnagai Mannan, and Saamy, ventured into the web series arena earlier this year with the musical documentary, Harmony with AR Rahman. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Sruti Harihara Subramanian, the series was streamed on Amazon's Prime Video.

It has come to light now that the production house is bankrolling a new web series with Bharath and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead. Though the crew, title and streaming platform of the project have been kept under wraps, a reliable source reveals that the series went on floors yesterday.

Bharat, who was last seen in Kadaisi Bench Karthi, has films like 8, Kalidas, Simba, and Pottu in his kitty. Meanwhile, Priya is working on Kuruthi Aatam, co-starring Atharvaa, and Monster, with SJ Suryah.