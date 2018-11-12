Home Entertainment Tamil

Familiar actors, unfamiliar light

Recently, I had thrown open a question  on Twitter, asking for three unconventional or new star-pairs people had seen and liked in Tamil cinema.

Published: 12th November 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam,

By Sujatha Narayanan
Express News Service

Recently, I had thrown open a question  on Twitter, asking for three unconventional or new star-pairs people had seen and liked in Tamil cinema. I’d define unconventional with Hindi examples like Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in Piku, or Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, or Madhuri Dixit and Naseeruddin Shah in Dedh Ishqiya.

The answers I got from Twitteratti ranged from films released in 1975 to now. Just reading the names of the actors and films is enough to give any film buff a nostalgic high. Also, what’s wonderful about a fresh pair of actors uniting for a film is proof that the oft-repeated word ‘chemistry’ (which certainly was not my favourite subject in school) was put to good use. This chemistry is what keeps emotions alive long after a film has seen its box office run.

 It’s this chemistry between actors that makes an entire film worthy of our time. Usually, this amalgamation (sounds like we are really in a chemical lab, right?) of acting talent is relegated to romantic pairs, but chemistry is crucial even between actors who play friends or family. For purposes of the first round on this chemistry list, I’ve listed a few popular hero-heroine pairings that created a big buzz around their films. Why these pairings worked is self-explanatory. 
 
● Kamal Haasan-Srividya in Aboorva Raagangal
● Rajinikanth-Phataphat Jayalakshmi in Mullum Malarum
● Sivaji Ganesan-Radha in Mudhal Mariyadhai
● Kamal Haasan-Saranya in Nayagan
● Kamal Haasan-Kovai Sarala in Sathi Leelavathi
● Livingston-Rambha in Sundarapurushan
● SJ Suryah-Simran in New
 
And more recently ... 
1.Rajinikanth-Radhika Apte  in Kabali
2. Prakash Raj-Leela Samson in  OK Kanmani

This is not to forget, of course, the Yogi Babu-Nayanthara angle in Kolamaavu Kokila. Another first time pairing that made a mark recently is Arvind Swamy and Jyotika in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The upcoming Kaatrin Mozhi has a star performer like Jyotika play the wife of a character played by Vidharth, a good actor. Getting the cast right is often half the battle won when it comes to giving life to a script.      
And for you, ardent reader of this column, I have a small quiz (don’t cheat) on some unusual hero-villain pairing. Can you guess the names of the actors who played these characters?
1. Balaji and Prasad in Moondru Mudichu
2. Anu and Ramanathan in Avargal 
3. Aadhi and Badri in Kurudhipunal

Answers: 

(1. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth 2. Sujatha and Rajinikanth 3. Kamal Haasan and Nasser)

Sujatha Narayanan

@n_sujatha08

The writer is a former journalist who has worked in the film industry for several years and is passionate about movies, music and everything related to entertainment

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp