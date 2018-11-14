Actor Vishnuu Vishal and wife Rajini get legally divorced

By Online Desk

Actor Vishnuu Vishal on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the news about his divorce with wife Rajini.

The actor said that he has been seperated from wife Rajini for the past one year and now their divorce has been officially confirmed.

The couple met in college and were in a relationship before they got married in 2011. They have a son named Aryan.

Vishnuu Vishal in his official statement said, "Dear friends and well-wishers I wish to inform you all that Rajini and I have been separated for over a year and now legally divorced. We have a beautiful son and our top priority will always be to co-parent our kid and give him the best. We have spent some wonderful years together and we will always remain as good friends and respect each other. In the best interest of our kid and our families, we request you all to respect our privacy."

Vishnuu Vishal was recently seen in the psycho-thriller Ratsasan where he played a cop on the trail of a psycho killer. Ratsasan was a huge blockbuster winning critical acclaim and also doing very good business.