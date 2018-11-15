Home Entertainment Tamil

I'm going to quit: Vijay Antony's shocking statement

Vijay Antony is known for his handling various departments of filmmaking like acting, editing, music, production etc.

Published: 15th November 2018

Vijay Antony's next film 'Thimiru Pudichavan' was all set to release for Diwali on the 6th of November, but the cop film apparently got postponed to 16th November. The reason behind the delayed release is said to be because of the shortage of theatres.

According to the reports from Behindwoods, Vijay Antony stated that he is going to quit production soon. He is known for his handling various departments of filmmaking like acting, editing, music, production etc.

When he was questioned regarding his skills of multi-tasking skills, Vijay Antony said, "Actually while working, I've never had any issues. While producing, there are release issues, loan problems, getting money from buyers, etc., were the other problems I faced. When I'm the creator, I'm good. 

In almost every other interview, I've been saying that I'll work on my acting. So, in order to focus on that too, I'm cutting down on multi tasking. I'm going to start distributing the responsibility to others. Thereby, the first thing I'm going to quit is production."

It will be interesting to see how film celebrities react to Vijay Antony's statement. 'Thimiru Pudichavan' is directed by Ganeshaa and produced by Vijay Antony's wife Fatima under his home production banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The film also has Nivetha Pethuraj and Daniel Balaji playing lead roles along with Vijay Antony.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, director Ganeshaa said, "I wanted the title to reveal the hero’s nature and also be catchy at the same time. As soon as I revealed the title, Vijay Antony got excited and was ready to listen to the script."

About his protagonist, he says, "Murugavel is an honest cop. But he does more than what is asked of him — for instance, he cleans sewage. The reason why he goes out of his way to do such things is that he wants to impress the public and project an image of a friendly cop. There is even a dialogue to that effect in the film."

