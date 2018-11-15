Home Entertainment Tamil

Jyotika launches new film ahead of Kaatrin Mozhi’s release

Jyotika, who is awaiting the release of her Tumhari Sulu remake, Kaatrin Mozhi, has started working on her new film, directed by debutant S Raj.

Published: 15th November 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Jyotika, who is awaiting the release of her Tumhari Sulu remake, Kaatrin Mozhi, has started working on her new film, directed by debutant S Raj. The yet-to-be-titled film, which is produced by SR Prabhu under his Dream Warrior Pictures, was launched yesterday. Tentatively referred to as Dream Warrior Pictures 21, a school set worth around 50 lakhs is being constructed in the city for the project. 

Talking about the film, producer SR Prabhu says, “It is based on an original script written by S Raj. The subject matter is something that we haven’t explored before, and we are looking forward to the shoot.” The production house, which bankrolled the critically acclaimed Aruvi last year, is currently producing Selvaraghavan’s NGK, starring Suriya; Leena Manimekalai’s The Sunshine, starring Antonythasan Jesuthasan; and an untitled project starring Sibi Sathyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. 

While Jyotika will be playing the protagonist, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Hareesh Peradi and Kavitha Bharathi will appear in supporting roles. Joker-fame Sean Roldan has been roped in for the music, while 
Gokul Benoy will take care of the film’s cinematography.Last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Jyotika is also rumoured to star in the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, Mohanlal, starring Manju Warrier.

