MGR returns in new film in 3D digital mode

Published: 15th November 2018 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

Late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MG Ramachandran or MGR.

By IANS

KOCHI: Using the latest technology, AN-Face, Orange County, a Malaysia-based animation company has resurrected the legendary Tamil actor MGR in a two-hour long 'feature film' in 3D digital mode, to be released in Hyderabad, next month.

The digital company has used artificial intelligence to define the facial expressions and his mannerisms which made him a legend in the Indian film industry.

The film is based on movie stills, publicity photos, and films featuring the actor, who later became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The official release would be held during the 4th edition of Indywood Film Carnival to be held at Ramoji Film City from December 1to 4th.

The Film Carnival is the brainchild of Keralite, Sohan Roy, a marine engineer by profession and operates out of Dubai.

The Malaysian company has been working with a leading Hollywood VFX specialist for the past two years to create this.

