Canada-based magician alleges he hasn't been paid by Vijay-starrer Mersal's producers

The magician posted a two-part video where he said he had worked with the Mersal team for five months, but hasn't yet received any of his payments from Thenandal Studios.

Published: 18th November 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

A poster for 'Mersal'

By Online Desk

One would think that Mersal would have moved on from controversy a year after its release; but that doesn't seem to be the case. The revenge thriller, which was released on Diwali 2017, featured Vijay in three characters, one of which was a magician. For this role, the actor underwent training with Raman Sharma, a Canada-based magician. Mr Sharma has now taken to Twitter and alleged that he has still not been paid for the film.

The magician posted a two-part video where he said he had worked with the Mersal team for five months, but hasn't yet received any of his payments from Thenandal Studios, the company which produced the filmThe magician had flown in to India and worked with Atlee and Vijay for the project.

Mersal which released in 2017 was Thalapathy Vijay's second collaboration with director Atlee. Alongside Vijay in triple roles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, Vadivelu, SJ Suryah played important roles in the movie which turned out to be a huge blockbuster. However, the film also kicked off a controversy for dialogues taking a dig at the Indian government's Demonetisation move and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). 

(This story originally appeared on www.cinemaexpress.com)

