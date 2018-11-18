Home Entertainment Tamil

Sathyaraj to play a gynaecologist in Theerpugal Virkapadum

Sathyaraj, who was last seen in NOTA, has signed his next project, Theerpugal Virkapadum.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Sathyaraj, who was last seen in NOTA, has signed his next project, Theerpugal Virkapadum. Helmed by debut director Dheran, who has made several ad films, the film is produced by Sajeev Meerasahib under his banner, Honey Bee Creations. 

Dheran says the film is based on a true event. “Theerpugal Virkapadum is based on a true problem that shook the nation. The film handles the issue in a fictional manner and gives a solution to it. There are certain restrictions in Tamil cinema for the onscreen age of the protagonist. I believe our film will break that barrier as Sathyaraj sir plays his age in the film. Though there are a lot of action blocks in the film, each of it will be shot with a certain smartness keeping his age in the mind.”

The director who has cast Sathyaraj in the role of a gynaecologist for the first time, says the film will be on the lines of A Wednesday (Unnai Pol Oruvan). He also adds that he was warned by many for choosing this title. “I know it’s a controversial title. Many people asked me to change it as the title questions the functioning of the judicial system. But I felt the title was very necessary for the story and I got it finalised after crossing a lot of barriers. I always believe one shouldn’t be afraid to do good things.” 

The filmmaker is in talks with a big name in the industry to play the female lead. The film, which goes on floors next month, will be entirely shot in live locations in and around Chennai. It will have cinematography by Anji of PSV Garuda Vega and Pokkiri Raja fame, music by Yamirkua Bayamey-fame Prasad SN, and  editing by Sarath, the assistant of editor Ruben.

