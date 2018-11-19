Home Entertainment Tamil

Andrea to play as top cop for her next

Andrea, who was recently seen in Vada Chennai, has commenced work on her next film in which she will be playing a cop for the first time.

Published: 19th November 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andrea

Actress Andrea. (Photo | Andrea Instagram)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Andrea, who was recently seen in Vada Chennai, has commenced work on her next film in which she will be playing a cop for the first time. The film will mark Kannada choreographer-turned-director Dil Sathya’s Tamil debut. Speaking about the untitled project, the filmmaker says, “Andrea will be playing a strict Assistant Commissioner in the film who is assigned to a mysterious case in a palace.

A portion of the film will be shot in a period backdrop set about 300 years ago. The film has a cast that brings the best of talents from all the southern industries. We’re currently shooting in Chennai, and the rest of the film will be shot in Kochi, Baroda and Jaipur.”

The film co-stars Ashutosh Rana as the antagonist, along with KS Ravikumar, Manobala, Madhumitha and Aadukalam Naren. Telugu actor Ali and Kannada actor JK will also be part of the cast. The untitled film, produced by Bhavani Entertainment, went on floors yesterday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andrea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp