Andrea to play as top cop for her next

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Andrea, who was recently seen in Vada Chennai, has commenced work on her next film in which she will be playing a cop for the first time. The film will mark Kannada choreographer-turned-director Dil Sathya’s Tamil debut. Speaking about the untitled project, the filmmaker says, “Andrea will be playing a strict Assistant Commissioner in the film who is assigned to a mysterious case in a palace.

A portion of the film will be shot in a period backdrop set about 300 years ago. The film has a cast that brings the best of talents from all the southern industries. We’re currently shooting in Chennai, and the rest of the film will be shot in Kochi, Baroda and Jaipur.”

The film co-stars Ashutosh Rana as the antagonist, along with KS Ravikumar, Manobala, Madhumitha and Aadukalam Naren. Telugu actor Ali and Kannada actor JK will also be part of the cast. The untitled film, produced by Bhavani Entertainment, went on floors yesterday.