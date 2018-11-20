Home Entertainment Tamil

Arun Vijay turns boxer for his next film 

'I’ve wanted to do something motivational like this for a long time. The film’s announcement itself was actually a surprise for me,' said the actor.

Arun Vijay (Twitter @arunvijayno1)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

After his acclaimed turn in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Arun Vijay has now signed a film titled Boxer. The news was announced yesterday, on the actor’s birthday. Speaking about the film, Arun Vijay says, “It’s an emotional sports film, and a challenging character.

I’ve wanted to do something motivational like this for a long time. The film’s announcement itself was actually a surprise for me. We were planning to do it after January, but the team wanted to surprise me for my birthday (laughs). Everything is currently in the preliminary stages, so cast details are yet to be finalised. The film will likely go on floors in March, by which time I’ll complete Agni Siragugal (by director Naveen).”

The actor will be going abroad to train in two different styles of boxing. “It’s a physically-demanding film. I have to train from December in regular boxing as well as mixed martial arts as the script demands it. My friend and stunt coordinator, Peter Hein, has connected me with his friends in Malaysia and Vietnam, under whose supervision I’ll train,” adds Arun Vijay. Directed by debutant Vivek, Boxer will have music by Leon and cinematography by Markus.

