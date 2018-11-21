Ajith would quickly jump and help me out: Anikha on 'Viswasam'

By Online Desk

Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is currently in the post-production stage and the film crew is working day and night to ensure that the film releases for Pongal 2019.

The artists involved with the film have been indulging in promotional activities and recently child actor Anikha during her interaction with Behindwoods reveled interesting details about the film.

Anikha, who had already acted as Ajith's daughter in 2015 action flick 'Yennai Arindhaal', has confirmed that she will be playing Ajith and Nayanthara's daughter in 'Viswasam'.

She said, "I am obviously playing Ajith sir's daughter. It is a very important role, I am there throughout the movie. I have had a great time playing it. I have quite a lot of combination scenes with Nayanthara. She is obviously playing my mother. But I actually have a lot of combination scenes with Ajith than Nayanthara."

When she was asked about the experience working with Ajith, she said, "I am just so surprised and so excited to be working with him again. He is such a nice person, he is so sweet and comfortable to work with. Even when I don't understand something that the director uncle says, Ajith would quickly jump and help me out. He will just make it easier."

'Viswasam' is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department. The film is slated to release for Pongal 2019.

It is going to be an interesting Pongal 2019, as Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta' is also slated to release during the same time.