Its Ajith vs Rajini for Pongal 2019 as 'Petta' is all set to clash with 'Viswasam'

It is going to be an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time as Rajini's 'Petta'.

Published: 14th November 2018 01:45 PM

Petta, Viswasam

A still from 'Petta' and 'Viswasam'

By Online Desk

In an unexpected surprise for the fans, Sun Pictures have released a new poster for their upcoming movie 'Petta', starring Rajinikanth in the lead.

The new poster features Rajinikanth and Simran. Along with the poster, Sun Pictures have also announced that the film will release for Pongal 2019. 

The film directed by Karthik Subbaraj consists of a star-studded lineup - Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran, Megha Akash, Yogi Babu amongst others.

This will be the first time Trisha will share the screen space with Rajini. Sharing her excitement, Trisha in an interaction with IANS had earlier said, "For years, I've been asked when I will work with Rajinikanth. Honestly, this question has bothered me. It's time to finally shut all those people up. I'll always be a Rajinikanth fan first and then only his co-star." 

ALSO READ: PT Selvakumar says Ajith will enter politics if Vijay doesn't

It is going to be an interesting Pongal 2019, as Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' is also slated to release during the same time.

The shooting of Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam' concluded a few days and the film has now entered post-production.

'Viswasam' is Ajith's fourth collaboration with director Siva. The film stars Nayanthara paired opposite to Ajith. This is her fourth collaboration with Ajith after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.

In addition to the 'Lady Superstar', the film also includes star-studded cast including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Bose Venkat, Yogi Babu.

The film is produced by Sathya Jyothi films and Imman will take care of the music department.

It's going to be an exciting clash at the box office with two of the biggest stars in the industry taking on each other on the festival season at the beginning of next year.

