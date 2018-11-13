If Vijay doesn't enter politics, Ajith will: PT Selvakumar

By Online Desk

During the 'Sarkar' audio launch held in October, actor Vijay took everyone by surprise with his politically laced statements at the event.

Since then the film has been bogged down with one controversy after other. The film went on to face many hurdles even after its release. Many AIADMK ministers and party cadres expressed their displeasure about certain scenes in the 'Sarkar'. The party caders even went on to protest outside various theatres in Tamil Nadu. Many of whom even indulged in damaging the banners and cutouts of Vijay which was placed outside cinema halls.

As a result of this, the 'Sarkar' team went on to delete some visuals and mute some dialogues which were called 'controversial' and 'politically motivated' by the AIADMK. Many of Vijay's fans even went on to tweet and put up videos requesting Vijay to enter politics.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Vijay's ex-PRO and producer PT Selvakumar shared his views about the former entering politics.

He said, "In my predictions, I have a list of powerful people, and among them, Vijay is 1st. No matter how many times, he denies getting into politics, I'm sure he will take the step some day. If he doesn't Ajith will. Rajini and Kamal are not there in this list. Among both Ajith and Vijay, my astrology tells me that only Vijay has the chances of becoming a Chief Minister some day."

It will be interesting to see how both Vijay and Ajith react to PT Selvakumar's views.

On the work front, Vijay is riding high on success with the recent blockbuster 'Sarkar' which is said to have collected over 200 crores at the box office, according to trade pundits. While Ajith has completed shooting for his next flick 'Viswasam' which is all set to release in January for 'Pongal'.