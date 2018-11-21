Home Entertainment Tamil

Sunainaa’s next is a web series with Amala Akkineni

Talking about the project directed by Pushpa Ignatius, Sunainaa says she is extremely excited to work with the veteran actor.

Published: 21st November 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Kaali actor says her character will be ‘bold and intense’.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Sunainaa, who recently wrapped up Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karupetti, will now be a part of an original web-series for Amazon. Titled High Priestess, the series was launched recently and will be headlined by Amala Akkineni.

Talking about the project directed by Pushpa Ignatius, Sunainaa says she is extremely excited to work with the veteran actor. “Amala ma’am is there throughout and this is a never-seen-before avatar of her. In fact, there is a huge star cast comprising several Tamil actors, of which I am just one.”

The Kaali actor says her character will be ‘bold and intense’. “Normally, not all characters which are called so justify those adjectives. Since this is a web-series, it will be definitely intense without anything being toned down. It is an emotional character. In fact, I told Pushpa I wanted to be part of the project and kind of forced my way in,” laughs Sunainaa.

The project will go on floors in December with Sunainaa joining the shoot in January. Incidentally, the actor was recently seen in Nila Nila Odi Vaa, a webseries on Viu helmed by Thiru Thiru Thuru Thuru-fame JS Nandhini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunainaa Amala Akkineni Sillu Karupetti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp