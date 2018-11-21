Sunainaa’s next is a web series with Amala Akkineni

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Sunainaa, who recently wrapped up Halitha Shameem’s Sillu Karupetti, will now be a part of an original web-series for Amazon. Titled High Priestess, the series was launched recently and will be headlined by Amala Akkineni.

Talking about the project directed by Pushpa Ignatius, Sunainaa says she is extremely excited to work with the veteran actor. “Amala ma’am is there throughout and this is a never-seen-before avatar of her. In fact, there is a huge star cast comprising several Tamil actors, of which I am just one.”

The Kaali actor says her character will be ‘bold and intense’. “Normally, not all characters which are called so justify those adjectives. Since this is a web-series, it will be definitely intense without anything being toned down. It is an emotional character. In fact, I told Pushpa I wanted to be part of the project and kind of forced my way in,” laughs Sunainaa.

The project will go on floors in December with Sunainaa joining the shoot in January. Incidentally, the actor was recently seen in Nila Nila Odi Vaa, a webseries on Viu helmed by Thiru Thiru Thuru Thuru-fame JS Nandhini.