Aanchal Munjal’s 'Sei' to hit screens tomorrow

Aarakshan-fame actor Aanchal Munjal’s debut Tamil film, Sei, is finally hitting the screens tomorrow after multiple delays.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Aarakshan-fame actor Aanchal Munjal’s debut Tamil film, Sei, is finally hitting the screens tomorrow after multiple delays. The roadblock in the film’s release has not affected the spirits of this highly-optimistic actor. “I believe whatever happens in my life is for the best. We are actually happy that Sei is getting a release at this particular point in time, as we’ve gained a lot of love and support from the people of Tamil Nadu over the past month.”

The actor, who has predominantly worked in Hindi, says she chose to debut in Tamil with Sei because of its unique concept and screenplay. “I was initially sceptical about doing a non-Hindi film, as I thought I wouldn’t be able to give my best in an unfamiliar language. But when I auditioned for Sei, I surprised myself with the performance I managed to pull off,” says Aanchal, who took Tamil tuition to get the basics right. “It was quite a fun learning process. I can proudly say that my Tamil has improved a lot after working in Sei. I am now confident enough to do a film in any language.”

Sei also features Prakash Raj and Nassar. Aanchal says she wasn’t nervous to share screen space with the big names. “I never get afraid when I work with senior actors as I only look at them as the characters they are playing. When I worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Aarakshan, everyone thought that I would mess up the scene, but I pulled it off without much strain. Amitabh sir took me to the director, and said, ‘Sign her today, she is the future of Indian cinema. She might not give dates to you tomorrow.’ It is one compliment I cannot forget in my life.”

Aanchal plays an aspiring filmmaker in Sei. “Meena is a girl who gets a chance to film a part of her life. She has her goals set and knows what she wants in life, but unlike my real life persona, she is very hot-headed.” The actor, who promises to continue working in the Tamil industry, is currently in talks for a couple of films and says she will make an official announcement soon.

