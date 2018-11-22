Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Seethakathi's trailer is out

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film, Seethakathi, was launched on social media yesterday.

Published: 22nd November 2018

Seethakaathi

A still from Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Seethakaathi'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film, Seethakathi, was launched on social media yesterday. The film, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, features the actor as ‘Ayya’ Aadhimoolam, an aged superstar, who started out as a prolific theatre artiste.

The trailer opens with what appears to be the driving plot-point of the film — Ayya Aadhimoolam refusing to attend film shootings and complaints about this being lodged at the Producers’ Council. We are then shown glimpses of Ayya’s stardom set to the upbeat score by 96-fame Govind Vasantha. Considering how the fans seem to be fondly referring to him as Ayya, questions do arise if he was a theatre artiste who left the stage to become a superstar early in his career (a la Satyajit Ray’s Nayak), or if he made the transition late in his life, and is hence called Ayya. Is the tiff with the directors and producers’ council, a nod to the issues faced by Malayalam actor Thilakan in the latter stages of his career?

The gripping trailer ends with Ayya taking centre-stage,dropping to his knees in a regal costume, and delivering a short dialogue that generates more questions rather than providing answers, which is always agood sign.Also starring Archana, Bagavathi Perumal, Mouli, director J Mahendran,Rajkumar and Gayathrie, Seethakaathi is set to hit the screens on December 20.

