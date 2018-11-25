WATCH 'Kanaa' trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer is about the hurdles faced by women cricketers

By Online Desk

'The much-awaited trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Kanaa' is finally here. The film, set against the backdrop of women's cricket, is directed by actor-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj and bankrolled by his longtime friend Sivakarthikeyan.

Star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin launched the trailer on Twitter.

The songs and teaser that was released a few months back were well received by the audience. The film also stars Sathyaraj and Rama amongst others. From the trailer, it looks like Sivakarthikeyan has an important cameo in 'Kanaa'.

During an earlier interview, director Arunraja had revealed the reason for casting Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role.

He said, "We were looking out for female cricketers who could act, but we couldn’t find anyone who could do justice to the role. So, considering that it’s a script based on a lot of emotions, we decided to go with Aishwarya Rajesh."

This film happens to be Arunraja's first directorial venture and also the first film from 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the music for 'Kanaa' while 'Soodhu Kavvum' fame Dinesh Krishnan is behind the lens. The film is all set to hit the big screens in December.