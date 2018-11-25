Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH 'Kanaa' trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer is about the hurdles faced by women cricketers

'Kanaa' happens to be Arunraja's first directorial venture and also the first film from 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'.

Published: 25th November 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kanaa

A still from Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Kanaa'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

'The much-awaited trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Kanaa' is finally here. The film, set against the backdrop of women's cricket, is directed by actor-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj and bankrolled by his longtime friend Sivakarthikeyan.

Star Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin launched the trailer on Twitter.

The songs and teaser that was released a few months back were well received by the audience. The film also stars Sathyaraj and Rama amongst others. From the trailer, it looks like Sivakarthikeyan has an important cameo in 'Kanaa'.

During an earlier interview, director Arunraja had revealed the reason for casting Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role.

He said, "We were looking out for female cricketers who could act, but we couldn’t find anyone who could do justice to the role. So, considering that it’s a script based on a lot of emotions, we decided to go with Aishwarya Rajesh."

This film happens to be Arunraja's first directorial venture and also the first film from 'Sivakarthikeyan Productions'.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the music for 'Kanaa' while 'Soodhu Kavvum' fame Dinesh Krishnan is behind the lens. The film is all set to hit the big screens in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishwarya Rajesh Kanaa Kanaa trailer Sivakarthikeyan womens cricket film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp